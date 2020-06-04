Renowned scholar Atta Muhammad Bhambharo laid to rest

The renowned intellectual and historian of Sindh Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro was died at the age of 87 in Khairpur, here at village Bachal Bhambhro taluka Sobhodero of district Khairpur.

The Atta Muhammad Bhambhro was laid to rest his native village grave yard on Thursday which attended hundreds nationalists, politicians, intellectuals social workers, he did write over 100 books on history, adab, and other issues he was refused get presidential award during the time of pervez musharf over Sindh issues.

The renowned Sindhi intellectual Ata Muhammad was born on February 1, 1936 in Bachal Bhambhro village at Sobho Dero taluka.The famous writer Atta Muhammad Bhambhro also translated English books.