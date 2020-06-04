Shoaib Akhtar summoned by FIA

Shoaib Akhtar former Pakistan pacer, has been summoned by the FIA Cyber Crime on 5th June (tommorrow) at 11 AM.

Shoaib Akhtar has been called after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal advisor, Mr. Taffazul Rizvi applied the application to the FIA.

Earlier, Taffazul had sent a defamation notice of Rs 100 million to Shoaib for using “inappropriate and derogatory” language against him in a video clip.

Shoaib, who has often been involved in controversial incidents during the past as well due to his aggressive style, had criticised Taffazul Rizvi in his YouTube channel, pointing out the flaws of the PCB’s legal department. He alleged that Taffazul had always been interested in taking high profile cricketers of the country to court to earn a name for himself.

The FIA official added that no FIR has been registered as yet, and further action will be initiated only after hearing Shoaib Akhtar’s version of the story.