Formula-1 races to resume in 1st week of July

The United Kingdom (UK) government has given a green signal to hold 2 F-1 races at Silverstone this Summer.

As per to the details, all sports activities to resume from June 1 in the UK as lockdown eased in the country. F-1 races will begin in the 1st week of July.

An F1 spokesperson appreciated the government’s efforts to bring back sports on the track amid COVID-19 situation. “We welcome the government’s efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing,” he said.

Meanwhile, F1 bosses will remain in touch with the goivernment to finalise the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) before the final announcement.