Assets case: Shehbaz Sharif once again summoned by NAB today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has once again been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today in the assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif will be probed by the NAB about the property he had inherited and loans that were taken from Barclays Bank between 2005 and 2007.

During the last hearing, the PML-N president was questioned about his relation to Nisar Ahmed Gill and Ali Ahmed. The expenditure of party funds was also brought up during the investigation.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, all his assets were declared while all records had been handed over to the authorities. In April, NAB warned the PML-N that legal action will be taken against him if he fails to before the accountability body, however, the president did not appear.

Opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif had quarantined him-self after the staff officer s corona test came out positive.