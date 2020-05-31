Almost 650 cases registered against violators of COVID-19 SOPs

Hazara Police while taking action against the violators of spreading coronavirus have registered 550 cases against Traders & shopping malls, 98 cases registered against CNG stations while more than 4000 shopkeepers were issued warnings during Eid holidays . Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has directed all the DPOs to take strict action against the violators specially the campaigns “No mask no petrol” and ” No mask no shopping”. He asked to have meetings with the traders, Owners of CNG stations & petrol Pumps in their respective district for the implementation of the orders with letter & spirit. He claimed that police awareness as well as actions in social distances has proved positive results which needed to be continued. He directed the DPOs to enforce precautionary measures in police force as well so that to save them from this pandemic.