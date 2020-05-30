Cockroaches — yes, those disgusting insects you find loitering around your garbage — could be the source of the next superfood trend, according to scientists.

In fact, cockroach “milk” is made up of nutrient-rich crystals reported to have three times the energy of the equivalent mass of normal dairy milk.

In 2004, Subramanian Ramaswamy started studying crystals that are found inside the guts of cockroach embryos. At the time, he was teaching biochemistry at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. (Now Ramaswamy studies a host of topics — including infectious diseases — at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine. It’s in Bangalore, India.)