Pandemic tests scientific organizations’ potential

Corona pandemic, on one hand, is shattering the nerves of countless organizations fighting for their survival all over the world. On the other hand, however, it is also testing the true potential of scientific organizations because people look up to them in these testing times for leading rescue and relief operation. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), one of the most respected Research and Development (R&D) organisations of Pakistan for its unmatched contribution in the defence sector, is also the torch-bearer in fight against fatal diseases like cancer and now Covid-19.

As expected from a leading scientific research organisation, PAEC started supplying the first line of defence in the form of sanitizers and disinfectants to healthcare facilities immediately after the first few cases were reported in Pakistan. By now PAEC has successfully provided hand sanitizers and disinfectants in the volume of tonnes. Besides, real-time PCR testing machine has also been installed at PAEC General Hospital in Islamabad whereas all PAEC-run hospitals are providing diagnostic and treatment facilities for the Covid-19 suspected general public. At PAEC’s request, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)has also agreed to provide Pakistan with COVID-19 testing equipment worth more than 100,000 euros. The equipment includes two sets of Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, Biohazard Safety Level (BSL) level-3 cabinets, testing kits and related paraphernalia to set up complete Corona testing laboratories. This kind gesture of the Agency shows its dedication to welfare of its Member States and reflects upon the visionary leadership running Technical Cooperation department of the Agency.

This valuable contribution of IAEA will surely help Pakistan increase its reliable testing capability for COVID-19. According to news reports, Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI) is also sending a letter of thanks to DG IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi for his special support to Pakistan. The letter expressing gratitude will be delivered to DG IAEA by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Austria in Vienna, in person, on behalf of Chairman PAEC.

PAEC has 18 cancer hospitals in all provinces and major cities of the country while the construction of 19th hospital has commenced in Gilgit. These hospitals are helping the government in catering to the healthcare needs of ever-increasing Corona-affected patients in the country. These hospitals continued to treat cancer patients even in the days of pandemic and were the last to temporarily suspend Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and admissions of patients whereas even tertiary care hospitals suspended these facilities in the very beginning. PAEC hospitals provide diagnostic and therapeutic facilities to patients at subsidized rates. In these hospitals, if you tend to lose hope for lack of funds, it is kindled by the generous support from either Patient Welfare Society (PWS) of the hospital or Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Nuclear Medicine, Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) in Islamabad whereas KIRAN in Karachi and INMOL in Lahore, areamong the flagship cancer hospitals being run by PAEC. Role of these hospitals in the health sector is commendable as over one million cancer patients get diagnostic and treatment facilities at these hospitals every year.

In the field of international cooperation and promotion of the culture of sharing and learning from fellow scientists’ research, PAEC started conducting annual meeting of researchers and scientists in Pakistan. Successive chairmen of PAEC including Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, Mr. Parvez Butt, Mr. Anwar Ali, Dr. Ansar Parvez and now Mr. Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI) provided full support for holding of this annual activity. ‘International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs’ has been organized every year since 1976, mostly at the scenic hill resort of Nathiagali and for the last few years at National Centre for Physics (NCP) in Islamabad. So far 7 Nobel Laureates and 41000 scientists, out of which 1000 were foreigners, from 72 countries have participated in the annual spring of scientists in Pakistan to exchange valuable knowledge with their local colleagues and science students.

By dint of the untiring efforts of our scientists, technicians and researchers, Pakistan is now proudly an Associate Member of European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and scientists from the country are actively participating in various research activities at CERN and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Pakistan is also among the highest recipients of IAEA’s technical support. Moreover, Pakistan is among the founding members of Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME) in Jordan. Contribution of R&D institutes presently working under PAEC included PINSTECH, PIEAS, CHASCENT, KINPOE, NIBGE, and NIAB.

Regarding use of nuclear energy to generate electricity, PAEC has 5 nuclear power plants including KANUPP in Karachi, and C-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 in Chashma Mianwali are collectively producing about 1400 MW of electricity while K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants near Karachi are expected to join national grid in 2020 and 2021, respectively, which would further add 2200 MW of electricity to the national grid while fifth nuclear power plant in Chashma named C-5 is also in the pipeline. According to Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI), PAEC is well ahead of schedule to meet the target mandated by the government of producing 8800 MW of cost-effective and environment friendly nuclear energy by 2030 for the county.

PAEC has taken the lead in utilizing nuclear technology to improve productivity of agriculture sector through the introduction of new crop varieties, pest control technologies, plant nutrition, water management, animal health and productivity and food decontamination and preservation. Four PAEC agriculture research centers have been established in the three provinces of Pakistan having major share of the cultivatable land in the country. Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) in Tando Jam, Sindh, (1962), was the first such institute. Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad, Punjab (1972), Nuclear Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA), Peshawar, KPK (1982) and National Institute for Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Faisalabad, Punjab (1994) were established in a span of about 32 years and have contributed more than Rs.1200 billion in the economy of Pakistan through the development of new crop varieties So far, these centers have developed and evolved a total of one hundred and fifteen (115) varieties of different crops. In the area of utilization of marginal lands, technology is developed for the utilization of salt affected lands and providing this technology as well as plant material not only to the local farmers but also at international level. Goat rearing on biomass produced on these marginal lands is also contributing in the socioeconomic uplift of small holder farmers.

These centres also have a fair share in human resource development through training courses, workshops and internships. On average, 40 different courses are arranged every year for hands-on-training of latest techniques and technologies in various fields of agriculture research. These courses equally benefit researchers, students and academia from various research organizations and universities. NIAB and NIBGE in Faisalabad are also affiliated with Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) – the top ranking university of the country, for award of MPhil and PhD degrees in Biology and Biotechnology.

