Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but he said his “symptoms are not at all severe”.

The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz passed away last month in Peshawar, aged 50, after losing battle against the virus.

He said “I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe.” “I have isolated myself at home and I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery,” he added.

The 38-year-old made numerous comebacks in the Pakistan side but was never really able to cement his place. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2016 to participate in the now-defunct Master Champions League.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all countries around the world. It has taken several lives and put the whole world in a lockdown situation. All sports activities, major public gatherings are still at a standstill.

Pakistan has reported 54,440 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, while the death toll stands at 1,131 across the country.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 54,440 cases of coronavirus were reported while 18 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.