Iran records 34 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Iran on Monday confirmed 34 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,45.

A further 2,023 people have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 137,724, said the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

He said 107,713 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,585 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest hit by the disease, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on February 19 and then spread throughout the country.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 345,000 people worldwide, with over 5.48 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.17 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eases restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Museums and historical sites were reopened on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.

Holy shrines — some of which became focal points of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran were reopened on Monday.

Rouhani had said last week that the shrines would open for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. Some areas of the shrines such as narrow corridors will stay shut