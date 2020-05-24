Chris Woakes happy to welcome Alex Hales back into England fold

Chris Woakes would welcome Alex Hales back into the England fold should the batsman find himself invited to resume training next month. Woakes was one of 18 bowlers chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board to begin strictly controlled individual sessions this week, getting under way with an hour-long workout at Edgbaston.

Batsmen and wicketkeepers are due to follow within a fortnight before a final group of limited-overs specialists complete the enlarged playing group that is likely to be required should a condensed summer schedule get the green light to proceed from July.

With England preparing to effectively run two separate squads for red and white ball duties, there will be opportunities for peripheral players to break in and, in Hales’ case, a possible shot at redemption.

He lost his place in last year’s World Cup-winning squad after news of a second failed test for recreational drugs, with captain Eoin Morgan declaring he had lost the trust of his team-mates.

Hales remains an elite short-form batsmen, though, and Woakes would have no issues were Morgan, and the selectors, to think again.

“I’m a believer that people serve their time so to speak – he’s gone through a tough time being left out of the World Cup,” said the Warwickshire all-rounder. “Going on to see the team lift the trophy must have been difficult for him. I think if people have gone away for a time and worked on their weaknesses they should be allowed a second chance. In a way I felt sorry for him but I understand the decision from the management, captain and rest of the team.

“I don’t 100 per cent know what will happen but I’d be happy to see Alex back in England colours. He’s a world-class player. We have a culture and an environment in the England squad; we all try and pull in the right direction. If Alex is willing to do that then I imagine everyone would be happy to see him back playing for England.”