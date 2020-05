Sir: Just seen on a TV, as a punishment, a policeman was taking-off a fruit vendor’s weighing machine as it was lockdown’s violation (no doubt). Pakistanis administration has two brains, one for the poor and 2nd for the rich. First-type always ruthlessly punish the poor while 2nd type loves to serve the rich after committing a crime. This is called the ‘system’ that no one wants to change.

ZUBAIR MUGHAL

Lahore