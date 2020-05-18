6 Amazing Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower, also known by its Latin name Helianthus Anuus, thanks its name to the round flowering head that resembles a sun. Sunflowers are one of the most common crops grown in the world. It grows as an annual plant and draws its origin from North America.

The sunflower seed Is a flat, oval, and black seed that is considered the fruit of the sunflower. The kernel can be dehulled or it could come whole with the hull. Sunflower seeds are often toasted and salted and can come in a variety of flavors.

Sunflower seeds can be consumed as a snack or can be incorporated into meals. It is usually found in multigrain bread and chewy bars. Sunflower seed sprouts can be incorporated into salads and consumed raw. Sprouting sunflower seeds increases the amount of protein and essential amino acids available (Ghumman et al. 2016) which makes them an important plant-based protein and a great addition to salads and sandwiches.

Sunflower was first domesticated in 3000 BC by Native American Tribes throughout North America, and according to archeologists, it was domesticated before corn! Sunflower had various uses, including being ground up into a flour and used for cakes and bread, used as a snack, and pressed into oil (Sunflower Technology and Production, 1997). Sunflower also had other uses such as for textiles, body painting and even for medicine.

Sunflower Seeds Nutrition

The following nutritional information is for a one-ounce serving of dry roasted sunflower seeds, without salt:

Calories: 165

Total Fat: 14 grams

Saturated Fat: 1.5 grams

Monounsaturated Fat: 3 grams

Polyunsaturated Fat: 9 grams

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Sodium: 1 milligram

Carbs: 7 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Sugars: 0 grams

Protein: 5.5 grams

Vitamin A: 2.5 IU (0% Daily Value)

Sunflower Seeds Boost Your Heart Health

Unlike saturated fat, moderate unsaturated fat consumption has actually shown to improve one’s heart health. A study out of Harvard University found increased seed consumption—sunflower seeds included—to be associated with a lower risk for cardiovascular disease, as well as CVD risk factors, such as high cholesterol and blood pressure. Making the effort to consume more heart-healthy fats, like the mono- and polyunsaturated fats found in sunflower seeds, can make a huge impact on your heart health (learn more about the best and worst foods to eat for heart health).

Inflammatory Benefits

You don’t just have to eat the trendy seeds—like chia and hemp—to reap the anti-inflammatory benefits they have to offer. A study out of Columbia University found consuming sunflower and other seeds five or more times per week to be associated with lower levels of inflammation—which the authors of the study may be why consumption of them is also related to a reduced risk for several chronic diseases.

Sunflower Seeds Help to Prevent and Fight Sickness