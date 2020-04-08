Aamir Liaquat requests people to feed stray animals

Television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has come up with a special message about feeding stray animals. Due to lockdown everything is closed and these animals are not getting any food to eat and he requested everyone to feed stray animals.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and captioned it, “Due to the #lockdowneffect, #StrayAnimals have been affected as all marriage halls/restaurants/hotels are closed, they have no place to eat. I request all to feed the stray with leftovers or proper food (if you can afford) these animals are our responsibility as they live among us.”

In his video message, he said, ‘Every restaurant and wedding halls are closed these days and they used to give leftover food to stray animals’

He requested, “I want to suggest everyone that keep your leftover food outside your home so that stray animals can eat.”

Aamir Liaquat Hussain also advised everyone to take of their pets because they are family members.