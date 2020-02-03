The Secret is a guide to lead a content lift

New York Times bestseller The Secret is written by a famous Australian television writer and producer Rhonda Byrne. She is author of four books, Hero, The Magic, The Power, and The Secret. The Secret is a comprehensive book on the power of visualization. It contains ten chapters and each chapter focuses on the use of the power of visualization in different aspects of life. The whole book discusses the role of the law of attraction in human life and its impacts. The very first chapter of the book, The Secret Revealed, introduces readers to the law of attraction and its importance in human life. In this chapter, after studying the ideas of successful people about life, Byrne concludes that “Law of Attraction” is the great secret of life, and all the history makers have used this secret to shape their lives according to their wishes. The law of attraction says like attracts like, so when you think a thought, you are also attracting other such thoughts to you. Your current thoughts are shaping your future life. What you think about the most or focus on the most will appear as your life. The main theme of this chapter is “your thoughts become things.” As the book says;

“If you see it in your mind, you are going to hold it in your hand”

The second chapter says the law of attraction is the law of nature. It is impartial as the law of gravity. If you drop a concrete or a gold block from the roof of a building, it will fall down as the law of gravity. So, the law of gravity doesn’t care either it is stone or gold, it acts on things irrespective of their worth and qualities. Likewise, the law of attraction also acts on our thoughts accordingly; either they are positive thoughts or negative. So, it’s imperative to think positive, productive, and healthy thoughts. The third chapter is on the use of the law of attraction. It says the creative process of law of attraction helps you create what you want in three simple steps; ask, believe, and receive. Firstly, you should ask yourself what you want in your life. Once your vision is clear about what you want, believe that you already have it. And then the law of attraction will bring it into your life. Focus on the things that you want. If you want more respect, then focus on having more respect.

“We all possess more power and greater possibilities than we realize, and visualizing is one of the greatest of these powers.”

-Genevieve Behrend

The fourth chapter is totally about the power of visualization. It says that visualization is the process of creating pictures in your mind of yourself enjoying what you want. When you visualize, you generate powerful thoughts and feelings of having it. The law of attraction then returns that reality to you, just as you saw it in your mind. The fifth chapter is about using the law of attraction to attract more money. In this chapter Byrne maintains that; to attract more money, focus on wealth. It is impossible to bring more money into your life when you focus on the lack of it. She suggests giving money to bring more of it into your life. Because, when you are generous with money and feel good about sharing it, you are saying; “I have plenty.” In proceeding chapters, she talks about the secret to relationships, health, world, you, and life. Talking about relationships she says; to make a relationship work, focus on what you appreciate about the other person, and not your complaints. When you focus on strength, you will get more of them. Trust yourself with love and respect, and you will attract people who show you love and respect. Furthermore, she says; the disease is held in the body by thoughts, by observations of the illness, and by the attention given to illness. If you are feeling a little unwell, don’t talk about it unless you want more of it. Additionally, she alleges that when you resist, you attract, because you are more powerfully focused on it with emotion. To change anything, go within and emit a new signal with your thoughts and feelings. Besides that, she enunciates let go of the difficulties from your past, cultural codes, and social beliefs. You are the only one who can create the life you deserve.

“Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors for you where were only walls.”

-Joseph Campbell

In the last chapter of the book, Byrne tells us that we should do what we love. We must ask ourselves “what is my joy?” As we commit to our joy we attract more joyful things because we are radiating joy. And the only thing that we need to do is feel good now.

The book is a wondrous guide towards a happy and content life. The language used is very simple and easy to understand. Byrne has an amazing flow in her writings. The quotes used in the book are also very energizing. I found this an amazing book on self-development. It’s a kind request to all the youngsters to read this book before filling your life with undesired and unwanted things.

The writer is a blogger and a student at the University of Engineering & Technology. He can be reached at jahanzaib.writer@gmail.com