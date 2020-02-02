146 of 549 sanctioned posts of doctors still vacant at CMCH

A large number of vacant posts of general cadre doctors, specialist cadre doctors, paramedics, technical and non-technical posts have added to the miseries of the poverty-ridden patients of largest teaching hospital of rural Sindh known as Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, as out of 549 sanctioned posts of general cadre doctors from BPS-17 to 20, as many as 146 are vacant and 403 are filled.

It was learnt through credible sources that out of 250 sanctioned posts of officers from BPS-16 to 19, as many as 165 are vacant and 85 are filled. In the same manner, out of 1,143 posts of paramedics, technical and non-technical posts from BPS-2 to 15, as many as 301 are vacant and 842 are filled. This large scale human resources deficiency has very badly affected the patient-care in CMCH and this situation has worsened its working where patients of more than 12 districts are claimed to be getting specialized medical treatment to save their precious lives apart from those who arrive from parts of Balochistan and lower part of Punjab. Out of 22 sanctioned posts of Specialist Cadre doctors from BPS-18 to 20, as many as 22 are vacant. Despite availability of BPS-20 general cadre doctors in CMCH, one BPS-19 doctor has been posted to look after the duties of Medical Superintendent (MS), a post of BPS-20, as stopgap arrangement, which is called another form of notorious Own Pay Scale (OPS) system which stand legally banned.

The vacant posts of general cadre and specialist cadre doctors include MS, Chief Superintendent Medical Officer, (both of BPS-20), Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dispensary Superintendent, ICU Supervisor, six posts of RMOs, four posts of Senior Casualty Medical Officers, Additional Police Surgeon, Chief Casualty Medical Officer, Chief Medical Officer (TB Clinic), Chief Women Medical Officer, 32 posts of Senior Registrars, 17 posts of Registrars, 16 posts of Casualty Medical Officers, 11 posts of Senior Medical Officers (M/F), three posts of senior Medico-Legal Officers, Chief ENT Specialist, Dental Surgeon, Senior Pathologist, 11 posts of Anesthetists, five posts of Pathologists, one post of Surgical Specialist, Blood Transfusion Officer and others

One Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) is performing round-the-clock duties from which it could be easily understood how he is assisting the courts to discharge justice and provide relief to the affected parties. Postmortems are delayed and injured are asked to come in the evening. There is no female MLO and all lady doctors are posted to perform MLO duties on rotation basis which is against the norms of justice, fair play & equity.

The vacant posts of Officers from BPS-16 to 19 include Chief Pharmacist, Senior Pharmacist, Statistical Officer, two posts of Administration Officers, four posts of Clinical Instructors, Instructors, lecturers & Principal for School of Nursing, 11 posts of pharmacists, three posts of Nursing Instructors, 3 posts of Tutor Sisters, 12 posts of Nursing Sisters, 9 posts of Pharmacists of BPS-16, 98 posts of Staff Nurses, three posts of Physiotherapists, six posts of operation theatre nurses and others.

The technical, paramedical and other vacant posts include Lab Assistants, Dispensers, Dressers, OT Assistants, Telephone Operators (but there is no telephone exchange in the entire 1500-bed capacity hospital since 90s), Nursing Orderly, Attendants, Ward Servants, 28 posts of Aya / Dai, ICU Technicians, OT Technicians, MRI Technician, X-Ray Technicians, 53 posts of sanitary workers, 13 posts of Naib Qasids, eight posts of Malhi, six posts of plumbers and others.

CMCH is located at five different places in Larkana City which also include Shaikh Zayed Hospital for Women, which is said to be the only hospital for ladies’ ailments in the entire rural Sindh. Patients are shifted from one block to another for diagnostic purposes at CT scan and MRI facility is in City Block only. Laboratories are ill-equipped and x-ray machines are out-dated but nobody has even take notice of major shortfalls and worst patient-care despite tall claims by the health department bosses that they will replace everything with latest machines but nothing has yet come out. The people of Larkana and the attendants of the patients have warned the rulers to make the CMCH fully functional according to the modern scientific inventions or they will reconsider either to vote for their candidates in the upcoming local bodies elections or look for others.