PM to discuss 16-point agenda in federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting today to discuss a 16-point agenda.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet will discuss the political and economic situation of the country. The cabinet will also consider an amendment in the President and Prime Minister’s s salaries and privileges Act 1975.

The 16-point agenda of the forthcoming meeting of federal cabinet was issued, whereas implementation of the previous decisions will also be reviewed. According to the agenda, briefings will be given on performance of different ministries and its subordinate departments, while the decisions taken by the concerned committee for legislation will also be approved in the meeting.

The Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for the Ministry of Housing for the construction of 5 million homes and the issue of setting up a National Commission on the Rights of the Child will also be considered during the meeting.

The meeting will also consider the procedure for appointment and transfer of IG Sindh, while the cabinet will ratify the Economic (ECC) decision on wheat imports.

The outbreak of deadly virus would also be brought under consideration.