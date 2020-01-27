Patience and Persistence: Virtues of a strong soul

Life is all about hardships, struggles, heartbreaks and hard times. But these are the real taste of life. After facing all these difficulties but still standing for your life and managing yourself is the true strength. Never be pessimist by the plans of God, HE always plans better than we think.

This is the story of a woman who struggled in her life and faced hard times but after all, she didn’t give up. She fought against her fate, against the hard times and against everything which can make her weak.

Zeba a young lady with brown eyes, dim skin tone and had long silky hair. She was the elder child of her parents. She was caring and loving, she used to take care of her siblings but being the eldest child of her family she was ignored by her family. She used to think that being a human I also need love, attention, and affection from my parents. But her parents were giving all her attention to their younger children and she was being ignored by her parents. Zeba had a dim skin tone which became the way of teasing and taunting for her by her friends. They used to laugh at her and say “Zeba you have a dim skin tone and no person will like you.” Those words hit her very hard. She was a girl, she also needed love and care from her parents, but her mother used to be busy with herself and with her younger children. Her mother never noticed that she has a daughter who needs her attention and she had forgotten it at all. The behavior of her parents and friends broke her internally and she used to cry and say these sentences; “Why all the bad things occur to me? Why I do suffer? Why people taunt me? Why God always me? Why?” These circumstances and sentences made her feelingless and she stops hoping and asking God for help. After some time her parents manage to fix her marriage. She was about to marry a person which she never saw before her marriage. But after all these things, it did not matter for her to whom she was marrying because of the tragedies that made her feelingless.

She started her married life and when she first time saw her husband she hold her breath she was looking at the guy having blackish eyes, brown hair and a glowing skin he was the handsome guy of that time. She started saying to herself that how it can be possible that a handsome guy can marry me? How this can happen to me? How I can be this lucky? She was just thinking that “Is this the reward of my patience, love, and care which I used to give to my family”? Yes! This is the reward of my love and patience which God gave me in the form of a handsome husband. Her husband loved and admire her a lot. One day Zeba asked her husband that “I’m not beautiful; I don’t have a fair skin instead of these faults why do you love me?” Her husband smiled and replied: “Zeba, love is not about having a beautiful face and fair skin tone. Love is a feeling which connects the hearts to hearts, souls to souls, minds to minds, not face to face. So, I loved your soul, I have connected my soul with yours and this reason is enough for me to love you.” After listening to this answer she was feeling that she is the beautiful person ever existed in the world. She is the luckiest person alive in this world at the moment. Zeba was living a happy and prosperous life with her husband. After some time her husband became jobless for about 10 years. But instead of leaving her husband she was trying her best to make her husband feel good. She was having a hope that this time will pass too. The time of 10 years is not a small-time but she managed to handle this hard time. After the hardships, there is always a good time. Her husband got a job in 17 grade and became an officer. She gave birth to one boy and four daughters and they grew up. She gave her full time and attention to her children and gave them good guidance. They spend 20 years of their life with love, happiness, and hardships too.

It was the evening of December suddenly this evening changed her life and everything got spoiled forever. Her husband got ill and his disease spread rapidly in his body. His condition got critical and he was shifted in the ICU. She was praying day and night for her husband to get well soon. But God had some other plans for them. Her husband died and left his wife and children alone. When she heard this news she became senseless and a statue. Her children were crying for their father. She was not in her senses for a couple of days. She used to call her husband to come back but nothing happened and her husband never came back. Again her life hit her hard and she again started crying and saying that “Why God? Why always me? Why you have planned all the difficulties for me only? She was broken totally and was hopeless from her life. But her children tried to do their best to make their mother happy again. But, how it could be possible for someone to be happy after losing the person whom she loved a lot.

After some time her elder son became the famous novelist of his time and her daughters were doing their best in their fields. They were trying to make their mother feel proud. She started recovering herself for her children. She promised herself that she will not cry. She will spend her life for her children.

After all, God rewards her with the success of her children. She got the reward of her patience, hardships, and struggle. She used to lose hope but she did not give up. She did not become pessimist; she stood like a rock to protect her children from everything. She fought against his fate and at last she won.

The writer is a student at the University of Engineering & Technology. She can be reached at shumibrohi11@gmail.com