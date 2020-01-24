NAB to work with FBI, NCA over eliminating corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will sign an agreement with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) over eliminating corruption.

In this regard, the law ministry had sent a dispatched draft to the FBI and NCA. The copies of the draft will soon be presented in Federal Cabinet.

FBI is an agency belong to the United States and NCA is a Britain agency.

The decision came after Transparency International had expressed satisfaction over the actions of the NAB to eliminate corruption and stated that the anti-graft watchdog performed well under its current chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

According to the report, the Bureau was rejuvenated after it took various initiatives, including adopting the combined investigation team (CIT) system, in order to have collective wisdom in the conduct of inquiries or investigations on merit.

The anti-graft agency has collected Rs153 billion from corrupt elements and filed 530 references and its overall conviction ratio in the accountability courts is about 70 percent, the statement noted.