Annual learning event for children and teachers Hamein Kitab Chahiyeh comes to Lahore

The Annual Children’s Literature Festival is back in Lahore at the Children Library Complex (CLC), a purpose built facility of the School Education Department Govt. of Punjab from January 21 to 23, 2020. This is the 64th Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) and 7th Teacher’s Literature Festival (TLF) since November 2011 when CLF was first launched in Lahore at the same venue-the CLC! The CLF is a flagship program of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) founded by Baela Jamil, CEO of ITA and co-founded by Ameena Saiyid an icon in publishing promoting the love of learning. The annual CLF will be held on January 21st, 22nd, 2020 along with one day Teachers’ Literature Festival (TLF) on January 23rd, 2020. The 3 day event bearing the theme of its Tarana “Hamein Kitab Chahiyeh’ written by Zehra Nigah is packed with over 100 sessions, and 125+ resource persons and 26+ Institutional partners.