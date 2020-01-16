OGDCL donates ambulance to Jand hospital

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has handed over state of the art basic life support ambulance to THQ Hospital Jand, District Attock.

General Manager (CSR) Salim Baz Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, MS THQ Hospital Jand and Regional Coordinator OGDCL along with other senior officials of company participated in the ceremony.

The general manager informed the audience that OGDCL has donated this ambulance for the people living around Dakhni gas field area. OGDCL has also donated 15 state of the art ambulances across the country and the project cost for this contribution comes at Rs 95.40 million. These ambulances have been given to the DHQ’s/THQ’S in the underdeveloped areas of Federal Capital, Punjab, Sindh, KP & Balochistan. He stated that priority has been given to the operational districts of OGDCL under this Mega Health Initiative with the hope to improve basic health needs of the neighboring population of OGDCL locations. At the end of ceremony GM(CSR) handed over the ambulance keys to Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital, Jand District Attock.