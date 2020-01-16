Zong 4G to offer unlimited calls to China under CPEC initiatives

The Zong 4G has become the only network to offer unlimited calls to China. To make international direct dialing to China more convenient, Zong 4G has launched two dynamic call bundles. The China bundles have been developed to suit both pre-paid and post-paid customers and will provide ease to both private and business customers by enabling calls to China at the lowest rates in the industry.

The China bundles offer unlimited calls to China for both prepaid and postpaid customers with a weekly bundle worth PKR 250+tax for prepaid customers and a monthly bundle worth PKR 750+tax for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Zong 4G’s spokesperson said, “Zong 4G has always strived to provide its customers with unmatched and innovative products and services. As the connectivity partner for CPEC, Zong 4G has undertaken many initiatives and the launch of this bundle is in-line with our strategy of connecting both private and corporate customers.”