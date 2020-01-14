Trump considering visit to India next month

President Donald Trump is considering visiting India next month, for what would be his first visit to the world’s largest democracy since he took office three years ago, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to build close ties with Washington, had previously invited Trump to attend India’s annual Republic Day parade later this month, but the U.S. officials said it would clash with the president’s State of the Union address.

The visit will come as India faces the slowest economic growth since 2009 and rising social unrest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has been pushing its Hindu nationalist agenda through new laws that are widely seen as discriminating toward Muslims.