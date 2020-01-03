PCB-BCB row over Pakistan tour continues

Bangladesh’s T20I series in Pakistan may be less than three weeks away, but there is still uncertainty over the tour. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants to split the tour into two legs –– they are happy to play the T20Is first –– but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to host the series in one go, promising state-level security, like they did when Sri Lanka toured last month for a two-Test series. Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB’s chief executive, wants the players and coaches get a first-hand experience of the security arrangements and life under such strict vigilance before committing to the Test matches. “We are in communication with the PCB,” Chowdhury said. “As we said before, we want to play the T20Is [first] in Pakistan. We want our players, coaching staff and security team to see what it’s like, after which we want to decide if we want to play Tests in Pakistan or at a neutral venue.” Last week, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said a few senior players had voiced their concerns over touring Pakistan for the T20Is. However, 23 Bangladesh players also registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, fully knowing the tournament was to take place in Pakistan. Russell Domingo, the head coach, was quoted in local media as saying he would be willing to tour Pakistan if he was asked to. The BCB will put together a side immediately should both boards arrive at a middle ground. Whatever the BCB decides will also be subject to clearance from the Bangladesh government.

While Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan was always going to be split into two legs, with an Australia tour thrown in between, the PCB swapped the formats to give Sri Lanka time to think about the Test series after a second-string side toured for the T20Is. But Pakistan’s packed schedule may not allow them to split the Bangladesh tour. The PSL is set to run from February 20 to March 22, after which the PCB will host its domestic one-day competition. Early in the summer, they tour Netherlands and Ireland followed by an England tour. Then, they play the Asia Cup in September in preparation for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh had sent their Under-16 boys team and their senior women’s team to Pakistan last year. These were perceived as positive steps ultimately leading to a series between the senior men’s teams of both countries. But the BCB’s wait and watch stance has caused some friction within Pakistan’s cricket circles, with their chairman, captain and coach all voicing out strongly against their reluctance. The PCB wants the BCB to take independent feedback from SLC and the ICC.