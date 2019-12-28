Rebel Sultans — a treat for history buffs

The Deccan has historically been a constant source of envy and fascination for its Northern counterparts. No wonder Aurangzeb, the last of the great Mughals spent most of his reign campaigning in these exotic lands than on his throne in Delhi. This would also later prove to be one of his most disastrous decisions that contributed to the eventual decline of the Mughal Empire, weakening its administration and treasury. The emperors Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb’s father also harboured dreams of conquering these lands, but he was repeatedly thwarted by Malik Ambar – a former Ethiopian slave who ruled the princely state of Ahmadnagar.

The book Rebel Sultans, by Manu S. Pillai aims to shine a light on these forgotten chapters of history. Praised by the likes of Sunil Khilnani and William Dalrymple, Pilla manages to capture the attention of the reader through his eloquent prose. Not a lot of information is available about the Deccan today, even though it holds a significant place in history, of a place where many empires rose and fell. Whoever ruled there focused on securing the land from invaders from the North who dreamed of conquering these mineral rich and fertile lands.

The saga starts with the clashes between the state of Vijaynagar, ruled by a Hindu raja, and the Bhimani Sultanate ruled by a Muslim sultan, the latter state in subsequent years would split into smaller states that would further complicate matters in the Deccan. But as the author cautions, merely painting this conflict as a Hindu vs Muslim rivalry would not have reflected the much more complex dynamics of this region.

The most important chunk of the book lies between the advent of Alauddin Khilji, in the 1296 to the ascent of Shivaji in late 16th century, and has been written in a very engaging manner with a carefully constructed prose. This would appeal to readers looking to read about history in a more fun and interesting fashion, rather than be bogged down in what would read like a dry academic paper.

Over the course of the narrative, the reader will discover that it was not just the men who shaped the history of the region, but women as well. One popular example is Chand Bibi, a diverse set of characters make appearances as the book progresses.

The book will be a treat for history buffs, people who are curious about international relations and global news, as well as people who want to understand the reasons that still divide Indian politics today. The author does not analyse the conflicts of the area through the lens of religion alone, as many pseudo historians have done across the border and in Pakistan as well.

Considering the exceptional quality of writing of the book, one would be dismayed that the author didn’t cover the area after the Mughal-Maratha wars. Surely one would wonder what fate befell the states of the Deccan as British started dominating South Asian politics, and the Deccan was brought under their control. One could hope that a sequel to the book would cover that span of time. All things considered, the book is a must-read for historians and students alike.

