CTD arrests five terrorists in Gujranwala

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department and an intelligence agency in a joint operation on Thursday busted media cell of the AQIS (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent) in Gujranwala, causing a major blow to the terrorist organisation.

According the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspects where running media cell of Al-Qaeda which that had shifted from Karachi to Gujranwala.

Explosives, weapons, suicide jackets, laptop, printing machine and other material was recovered from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Asim Akbar, Abdullah, Umair, Ahmed alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Yaqoob. They have been shifted to an unknown place for further investigation into the matter.

The arrested shifted to an unknown place for further investigation into the matter.