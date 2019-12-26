Rangers organize Shukriya Jinnah Ceremony at Quaid’s mausoleum

On occasion of Quaid’s birthday, Sindh rangers organized ‘Shukaria Jinnah’ ceremony at Quaid’s mausoleum.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, on the occasion of birth anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th of this month, Rangers designated the month as “Thanks Jinnah”. The aim to celebrate the month is to raise awareness among the people about the struggle and determination that lead to the creation of our homeland and ‘Objectives of Quaid.’

Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 144th birth anniversary.

He laid floral wreaths at the grave of the Founder of Pakistan and offered Fateha. Director-General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh urged the media to highlight the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and the state of Indian Muslims.

The event was organized with the cooperation of Architectural Committee, Light & Sound Show Organizing Committee, Committee to coordinate with various security agencies involved in the security of Quaid’s Mausoleum.