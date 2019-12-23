Shoaib Khan pays creative tribute to Noor Jehan on her death anniversary

Makeup artist Shoaib Khan known for his next-level beauty skills and epic transformations paid an emotional tribute to the queen of melody, Malika-e-Tarannum or Noor Jehan.

He penned down an emotional note for the legend on Instagram remembering her on her 19th death anniversary which is being observed today (Monday).

“It’s been 19 years since Pakistan lost its true gem, a true entertainer, an icon, a legend!” he wrote.

“Today is marked as the death anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan however it won’t be unjust to say that this legend still lives in our hearts and will continue to do so until the end of times, her melodious voice still captivates the listeners as they did years ago, she might have left for a better place but her songs still calms the storms in this world,” the makeup artist said.

Shoaib Khan added that he is paying a tribute to the popular actress by reflecting her beauty with his work of art.

The makeup artist donned a black and gold ensemble and styled his hair with a flower on the side. His epic transformation with great attention paid to details such as Madam Noor Jehan’s beauty mark near the lip makes it hard to tell the difference.

The stylist also posted a video re-enacting the legend singing a song.