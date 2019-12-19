Five Pakistani writers whose work you must read

MOHSIN HAMID — from The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Moth Smoke to his latest work, Exit West, Hamid has won the hearts of billions with his thoughtful, witty and unique writing. He writes with passion and does not shy away from topics other writers tend to steer clear of- topics that need to be brought to light if we want to become a progressive nation. While some critics have termed Exit West as not being at par with his previous novels, it is no doubt referred to as another fine piece of literature, read by millions and termed as a story brimming with loss, love and war.

MOHAMMAD HANIF — also known for his bold and witty writing, Mohammad Hanif has written several compelling stories including A Case of Exploding Mangoes, a satirical take on the assassination of Zia ul Haq, Our Lady of Alice Bhatti and Red Birds, a story about an American pilot stranded in the desert at the very camp that he was supposed to bomb. The story sheds light on the absurdity of war through Hanif’s trademark wit and deadpan irony.

FATIMA BHUTTO — an author with a very unique voice and who writes beautiful prose, her books will always be a testament to her own struggle and trials as a teenager. Her poetry and stories have won hearts worldwide and have prompted readers to think- which is something every piece of good writing is supposed to do. In The Runaways, she tackles the subject of terrorism and the reasons behind someone joining an organization, shedding light on terrorism.

SANAM MAHER — besides being a renowned journalist, Sanam Maher has gained fame for her recent take on the story of Qandeel Baloch, a former Pakistani social media star who was the victim of honour killing. She gives a voice to deceased woman and allows the reader to connect with her after her death, which is something few others could have accomplished. Readers are forced to question everything they already know about Qandeel and look at her through a different lens- a lens that is free of any judgement or prejudice. We see her for what she really was- a girl in Pakistan.

FAIQA MANSAB — although she currently only has one published book, she is definitely at par with Mohsin Hamid and Mohammad Hanif simply because of the frankness and fearlessness with which she writes. In This House of Clay and Water, she tackles some of the bitter realities of love and loss in the heart of Pakistan, a country with countless marginalized members of the society. Her novel talks about issues ranging from losing a child to falling in love with a transgender male in beautiful prose that leaves the reader yearning for more by the end of the novel.

The writer is a student currently studying marketing. She can be reached at minaalmohsin@hotmail.com