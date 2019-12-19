Tharparkar’s Karoonjhar Hills should be converted into a national park

The Tharparkar District is rich in wildlife. And the area comes under the wildlife sanctuary category of Sindh Wildlife law. However, unfortunately illegal hunting and robberies are common in these areas and are endangering the biodiversity status of the area. The precious natural resources of the area cannot be preserved until Nagarparkar and its adjoining areas including Karoonjhar Hills, Jane temples, Bhodesar Masjid and other cultural sites are declared as national parks.

A national park has the highest level of wildlife protection status and this will attract tourists as well. However, unhindered deforestation and the lack of wildlife protection laws is ecologically harming the area and ruining the natural beauty of Thar Desert. The indigenous people of Thar are also under threat as they are dependent on its natural resources for their continued existence.

A vast number of people visit the area, especially during the monsoon season. If the area is declared a national park, and thereby given the obligatory funds and security, there will be a huge potential for tourism and sustainable growth. Apart from the above-mentioned species, the desert is also rich in flora and fauna of both medicinal and commercial value

The rate of environmental degradation can be ascertained from figures provided by IUCN, UNDP and the ministry of environment. In 1996, the IUCN declared 25 species of wildlife on the ‘red list’ of threatened animals. The number has now increased drastically. Similarly, in 2010, the ministry of environment and UNDP declared seven arid zone plants as ‘rare species’, out of which five are native to Tharparkar. There are 154 rare species of plants, 26 species of rare mammals and 400 various types of flowers found in Karoonjhar.

In recent years, here has been no change in the frequency of hunting tricks and traps as people come to trap falcons and hunt the endangered Houbara breed.

