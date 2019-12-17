Honda, CarFirst offer exchange program to customers

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited and CarFirst, Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform, have introduced a car exchange program. Customers will be able to bring their used cars of any brand and exchange with a brand new Honda at various dealerships across Pakistan. The program initiative commenced from Honda City Sales Center in Lahore and will now be offered at various Honda dealerships nationwide. The Exchange Program allows customers to get a brand new Honda with three hassle-free steps: Visit a CarFirst Kiosk at a Honda dealership, have your old car inspected and priced, and instantaneously sell your old car to CarFirst and book your brand new Honda with expedited delivery. With this program, as opposed to getting cash for your old car, it allows you to trade up your old car for new Honda, by offsetting the value of your old car against the price of the new Honda.