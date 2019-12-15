India’s ‘fast-track citizenship’

The Indian government’s decision to allow citizenship to people living in neighbouring countries has instigated anger in public. Protestors have expressed their opposition to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The bill authorises citizenship to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs from neighbouring countries–Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was initially introduced in July 2016 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term in office.

At that time, the bill failed to make its way forward. This time, the bill has been approved by both houses of parliament. Under the new citizenship act, the criteria to be nationality-holder of India will require six years to have lived or worked in India. Previously, 11 years were a must to apply for citizenship.

By identifying the religious communities eligible for citizenship, India has constitutionally declared faith as a condition to become Indian citizens. The bill has also drawn a line between Muslims and non-Muslims, the latter being offered “fast-track citizenship.”

The bill has irked protests countrywide. Rallies are being carried out in Calcutta, Kerala and Gujrat. In the Northeastern state of Assam, violent clashes between protestors and police have led to collateral damage. Several people have been critically injured, and deaths have also been reported.

The bill is seen by the locals as authorising citizenship to illegal immigrants. Besides, there is a concern that with more people having a nationality, the locals of the area might be at a losing end when it comes to jobs and areas’ resources. The peoples’ objections over the bill might be to secure their living and the prevalent circumstances might not seem to be forthcoming towards new entrants. It could lead to more pressure on the locals, their job environment might become tougher.

Meanwhile, another dimension which the citizenship bill has elucidated is the religion. The denying of Muslims fast-track citizenship could be to discourage the Muslim population, it could further marginalize the Muslim community. The dangerous aspect is the outright discrimination towards one particular religion, i.e. Islam.

The ‘Indian Union Muslim League party’ has appealed against the law in Supreme Court. The party has called the bill in conflict with the secular character of the Indian constitution.

The Chief Ministers of ‘New Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh’ have opposed the bill. West Bengal Leader Mamata Banerjee has said, “Modi wanted to divide the nation.”

The discriminatory character of the new citizenship bill has been pointed out by world bodies, including the UN human rights office.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill has once again opened up the government’s anti-Muslim rhetoric. The bill has categorically sidelined the Muslims, thereby, provoking communal and racial sentiments. India wants to practically prove the anti-Muslim sentiment.

It gives the message that religion, in particular, Islam is a factor in domestic and foreign relations. The idea of “Two Nation Theory” still exists and has rather become more pronounced.

Seeing the discriminatory impact the bill will create, it needs to be understood that this is not the first attempt by the Indian government to aggravate dismay and agitate discomfort. The abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by India has thieved the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir their right to live.

India’s animosity against Muslims has become more apparent. India despite being a secular democracy has coercively suppressed the Kashmiris. Now with the new citizenship act bill in force, on the legal front efforts are being undertaken to provoke religious sentiments.

The recent opening of Kartarpur Corridor, wherein the Sikh community has been facilitated to visit the religious sites in Pakistan has given the message of peace and religious harmony. The same support and respect towards peoples’ faiths could have a positive impact and can be a bridge in resolving the political differences.

However, the discriminatory policies/ and practices towards one community reflect an unbalanced mindset. The violent protests in the aftermath of the citizenship act, and the use of force by the Indian government to snub the protestors, might further enrage the situation.

The writer is a researcher at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)