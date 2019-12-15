We just finished binge-watching all of Yashma’s vlogs and we have a lot to say!

After taking over our television screens with her brilliant performances and effervescent charm, Yashma Gill has become the next big sensation on YouTube with her channel that features a wide range of videos that gives audiences a look into the life of the rising star.

With her cute and modest personality, the videos are so entertaining that you could just binge-watch them in one go! We definitely ended up doing that and we have a lot to say, so stay with us.

To begin with, even though her channel was born a few months ago, she has managed to upload videos on a lot of different topics. From her daily anecdotes to her fun adventures, she has kept her fans entertained with her various vlogs.

For those living under a rock, Yashma Gill is a stunning actor, and we are privileged to have witnessed her success from small side-roles to major roles in a very short span of time. There is something very peculiar about Yashma Gill that draws our attention towards her.

Her vlogs are not fixed to a single set of topics, which is what makes her vlogs all the more fascinating to watch because there is just so much variety. She takes you with her on so many different journeys, like the one where she goes to Kund Malir. Watching the vlog really felt like we were on the trip with her, and shared the moments that she was living.

Then there are so many different challenges that she personally takes including befriending snakes or trying to patch up two broken hearts.

Yashma Gill’s videos show a lot about her, her true personality, and her pleasant nature. She is on the camera, just being herself and just being awesome. To be honest, her sensible humor and such hilarious mood on serious situations is a stress reliever for those looking for some laughs. I mean, did you watch her vlog on hair dying? That’s a pretty common thing to vlog about and had it been any other person, it would have bored us all. But Yashma Gill’s vlog on her hair dye was fun to watch.

She also has some highly unique vlog ideas such as swapping food with a 7-year-old for 24 hours, that was so creative and also an entertaining watch. Most people aren’t open about their religious journey or want to talk about their faith, fearing how it would impact their acting career. Then there is Yashma Gill, who has talked openly about her journey as a born Muslim who turned to atheism and then finally finding faith in her religion.

She is the kind of inspiration we all need in our life because she is a living example of how you can be amazing, entertaining and loved while staying true to yourself. She has succeeded in getting a huge fan base by just being herself and talking about her daily life. With her witty personality and sense of humour, she receives tons of comments from viewers and many die-hard fans keep requesting her to meet them once in their life.

Her YouTube channel is proof that Yashma Gill is really loved by all. Her down-to-earth nature and lively persona is simply a killer combination that makes her fans love her even more!