Thousands of children to chip in PSN sports gala

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of children from the low-cost private schools of the Capital will showcase their skills in different sports disciplines in a sports festival, commencing at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

The week-long mega sports event is taking place under the aegis of Private Schools Network (PSN).“Around 14,000 to 15,000 children from 120 schools will participate in various events, including athletics, football, hockey, tug of war and cricket,” Central President of PSN Afzal Babar told APP on Wednesday.

He said students from 250 low-income private educational institutions from 30 union councils of Islamabad would exhibit their talent in under 12, under 14 and under 16 age categories.

Afzal Babar said Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza, Parliamentary Secretary to IPC Saima Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram and Chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Zia Batool will also attend the event as chief guests and guests of honour.