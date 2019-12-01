SC could soon have women judges: CJ Khosa

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa said on Sunday that courts have been functioning from the last 50 years for the provision of justice to women in the society.

The CJP spoke about how the working environment affected women judges in Pakistan as he urged them to remain confident in their abilities and relaxed in their demeanor.

Addressing the concluding session of ‘Women Judges Conference’ in Lahore, CJP Khosa said that because female judges work in an environment dominated by men, they are expected to be very compassionate, kind and considerate “like mothers”.

“This is one thing that we have noticed, that she does not even smile in the courtroom lest anyone else may get some impression,” the chief justice said, noting this was a problem that male judges did not experience.

Everyone has rights under the law, he said. We are encouraging women to enter the judiciary, he said. The judiciary is working for the safety of women and to provide them justice, said Justice Khosa.

The CJP stressed that the law and order should be maintained for the development of the country.