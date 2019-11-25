U.S. Embassy and EducationUSA work to boost number of Pakistani students in the United States

Islamabad – November 22, 2019: The U.S. Embassy and EducationUSA celebrated International Education Week (IEW), November 18 to 22, by encouraging future Pakistani leaders to study in the United States, home of the world’s top universities. More than 7,900 Pakistanis currently study at universities across the United States, and the U.S. government would like to increase that number.

“More Pakistanis are studying in the United States this year than last year – a five percent increase. In fact, Pakistan is among the fastest growing emerging market places of origin for international students in the United States,” said Lisa Heller, the U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs in Islamabad. “The U.S. government is committed to supporting educational opportunities and academic exchanges for Pakistani students from all backgrounds.”

2019 IEW activities included: the annual High Achievers’ and Counselors’ Recognition Ceremony in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, which honored outstanding students from local high schools and highlighted the hard work of counselors; a networking event co-hosted by the U.S. Consulate in Karachi that brought together notable Vice Chancellors and Pakistani alumni of U.S. government exchanges; and “Study Beyond Borders” sessions in Islamabad and Karachi focusing on the benefits of U.S. exchange programs. The U.S. Embassy also hosted a Power 99 radio “Tea-Time” and “Facebook Live” interview on the benefits of studying in the United States.

“IEW activities are planned and organized by EducationUSA advisers who have firsthand experience of study in the United States and are well-positioned to guide students through their applications,” said Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) which runs the EducationUSA program. She encouraged students to participate in the free events and opportunities to learn about studying in the United States, adding, “Through exposure to new cultures, ways of thinking, and friendships with people from around the world, studying abroad prepares Pakistani students to thrive in an increasingly globalized world.”

EducationUSA offers free guidance and assistance to students interested in applying to or learning about U.S. colleges and universities. It has offices in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore and its advisers travel throughout the country to provide advice studying in the United States.USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States.