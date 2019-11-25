Video of a teacher beaten up by group of students goes viral

Multan: A 35-second clip goes viral on social media where a teacher is being beaten up by a group of engraved boys.

Later, the teacher was identified as Mr. Muhammad Ijaz, a teacher at City College Multan, since 2009 and the video was captured on November 1. Which deliberately put on social media to defame him, according to Mr. Ijaz.

According to the news, the contention broke on event night at the City College Multan; when a few outsiders drew nearer to broke the fence of a segment that was distributed for women. On which, Mr. Ijaz with some other school members abstained from the supposed gathering of young men to go into the female premises.

Consequently, some days after the group of the boys approached Mr. Ijaz by one of them disguising herself as a female tuition seeker and asked him to come in a certain place. After, Mr. Ijaz arrived one of the boys introduced himself as Hamza and asked him “we were the same boys” whom you pushed out from the event, then, the engraved boys went to beat him with sticks.

Along these lines, Mr. Ijaz held up an FIR against the young men. As indicated by Cantt police investigating officer, Muhammad Shafi; the police booked one suspect around the same time. However, the following day before the local magistrate Mr. Ijaz forgave them.

“The other boys put pressure on me to forgive them otherwise they warned me to be ready for the consequence”

Mr. Ijaz told in a video today (Monday).

He said the reason for the video goes viral because the boys wanted to defame him as he didn’t share the incident either with his family or colleagues. He had wanted to keep the incident private. He also vowed “now he would never forgive them”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the video.

(Like every offender used to do) On the other hand, the suspected boys also uploaded a video on Youtube where they portrayed themselves innocent.