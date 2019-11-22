Remembering legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz on 35th death anniversary

The 35th death anniversary of legendary poet and writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz was observed on Wednesday. His literary work and poetry influenced Urdu literature all over the world. The poet was awarded Pakistan`s highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1990 in recognition of his services in literature. He also won Lenin Peace Prize in 1962.

His poetry has been translated into several languages including Russian and English

His poetry has been translated into several languages including Russian and English.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s collections of work include Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-saba, Zindaan Naama and Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran.

He died on this day in Lahore in 1984.