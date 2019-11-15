Job opportunities for Pakistani engineering students open around the world

In a positive development, job opportunities open for engineering students worldwide as Pakistan becomes permanent member of the Washington Accord.

The engineering degrees issued by local higher education institutions are now accepted worldwide. The Washington Accord is an international accreditation agreement that recognizes educational degrees of its signatory countries.

Pakistan Engineering Council has worked hard to gain this membership. It will allow Pakistani engineers to get jobs and admissions around the world without any additional qualifications.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi made this announcement while addressing the Annual Dinner hosted by the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Karachi (KU).

Former chairperson of PEC Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi informed the audience that, all engineers who are registered with the PEC will be internationally recognized. She praised the role of PEC in resolving the years-old problem and said that these days Pakistani doctors are facing a similar issue.

She believes that medical practitioners can solve this issue if they follow the same procedure and approach the international body which gives accreditation to doctors.

Other speakers, including Engr Sohail Bashir, Haider Rizvi, Dr. Faurqan Ali, mentioned that a chapter of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers has been established at the KU Chemical Engineering Department and more than 80 students have been registered with the recently formed body.

This chapter will help students get internships, on-hand training, and jobs.