Rs.500m recovered from Ishaq Dar’s accounts: Javed Iqbal

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal claimed that Rs500 million recovered from former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Javed Iqbal shared this information with the Lahore NAB officers during his visit to review updates in mega corruption scams and investigations. He informed that Rs500 million have been recovered from the bank accounts of Ishaq Dar, which have been handed over to the provincial government.

Further, he said the NAB Lahore Investigation Team has also succeeded in recovering a 4 Kanals house of Ishaq Dar in Gulberg and soon that house will be handed over to the government of Punjab which will sell it out. Moreover, he said the NAB Lahore has recovered properties worth Rs 1 billion from Ikram Naveed in the Punjab Power Development Company case, which have already been handed over to the Punjab government and the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Agency (ERRA).

He said the NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but the eradication of corruption from the country remains its priority. The chairman NAB said the cases falling into the White Collar Crimes category acquire substantial documentary evidence. He advised the NAB Lahore Investigation teams for developing solid cases where substantial evidence is in hand, so these may be pursued in the courts properly in light of evidence and proof.

During the meeting, the chairman was briefed by Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem on all prominent mega corruption cases.