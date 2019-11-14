Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip, 26 Palestinians martyred

An Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip Martyred 26 Palestinians on Thursday, all of them civilians, medical officials and residents said.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, over 85 Palestinians including 30 children and 13 women have also been injured since the fighting began. The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the Deir al-Balah incident, which came as cross-border shelling continued despite a ceasefire offer by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemn these attacks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel killed an Islamic Jihad field commander, sparking cross-border rocket salvos by the militant group and further Israeli strikes. Medics said 32 Palestinians have been killed, at least a third of them civilians.