Turkey has expressed willingness to start negotiations with Pakistan for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his country’s readiness while talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on the sidelines of ECO Council Foreign Ministers Moot.

The two sides also agreed to give practical shape at the earliest to the idea envisaged collectively by Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to establish a television channel to promote a true and positive image of Islam and counter-propaganda against it.

The Turkish Foreign Minister hailed Pakistan’s efforts for highlighting blatant human rights in occupied Kashmir at the international level. He assured his country’s every possible cooperation to Pakistan in this regard.