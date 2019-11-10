Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,203 cases

The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4203 cases upto Oct 31, 2019, as per monthly progress report released by Secretary Farid Ahmad Khan. A total number of 6372 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto Sep 30, 2019. During Oct, 2019, 59 more cases were received by the commission and thus total numbers of cases reached to 6431. The Missing Persons Commission in Oct 2019 disposed of 63 cases of missing persons. The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 720 hearings in Oct 2019, 311 in Islamabad, 77 in Peshawar, 249 in Karachi and 83 hearings in Peshawar during Oct 2019. Chairman of the Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4203 cases till October 31, 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Justice Javed Iqbal is serving the Commission in honorary capacity and drawing no salary and availing other faculties.