Kashmir reels under darkness, 10 people killed in 24 hrs due to snowfall

At least ten people were killed during the last 24 hours due to heavy snowfall in parts of Kashmir valley (IOK), which has been plunged into darkness as power supply remained suspended since Wednesday night.

The electricity to essential services, including hospitals, also remained cut off since Wednesday night in the valley, where generators are being used to power these establishments.

Meanwhile, the valley remained completely cut off from the rest of the country as Kashmir highway and Mughal road have been closed for vehicular traffic while air traffic remained suspended for the second successive day due to heavy snowfall.

An official Said that one Parveena Akhtar, a resident of Kulgam, died after the roof of her makeshift house collapsed due to heavy snowfall during the last 48 hours. “A PDD employee, Manzoor Ahmad, was critically injured after he fell from a poll while restoring electricity in downtown Srinagar on Thursday. He said the injured was immediately taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. ”An ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned in favor of the next of the kin of the deceased PDD employee by district Srinagar administration,” he said