Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney honeymoon in Indonesia

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s have embarked on an idyllic honeymoon after saying “I do.” The Oscar winner and her art gallerist beau tied the knot in Rhode Island in mid-October, exchanging vows in front of celeb guests Adele, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, and Cameron Diaz. The couple’s nuptials came eight months after Lawrence’s rep confirmed the Hunger Games star’s engagement to E! News. Lawrence and Maroney, who works as a director at Gladstone 64, first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018.

Now that Maroney and Lawrence are officially husband and wife, the couple has jetted off for a romantic honeymoon. According to People, the newlyweds are staying at the Nihi Sumba Resort, located in Indonesia.

“At Nihi Sumba, we build itineraries that transcend a traditional vacation experience. We foster creativity and passion in our guests, helping them unplug from their hyper connected lives and reconnect with earth and community,” the resort’s website states. “Each experience is singular, custom. Made to fit each guest differently. The days are yours, let us help you design your adventure.”

Lawrence and Maroney are reportedly staying at the residence of resort owner Chris Burch. The five-villa estate, called the Raja Mandaka, offers gorgeous views of the ocean and a luxury pool.

So, how much does it cost to stay in the five-villa Mandaka estate? That would be $12,745 per night! That means, if Lawrence and Maroney decided to stay for a week, it would typically cost them just under $90,000.

A source also told People that the couple went horseback riding during their stay at the resort. According to the resort’s price list, equestrian activities for couples range from $140 (swimming with horses) to $300

If the newlyweds wanted to take a private surf lesson on their honeymoon, the total cost for a couple is listed at $495 for an hour and a half. The resort also has a spa, which offers massages, manicures, and body treatments, among other options. And if Lawrence and Maroney wanted to enjoy a private yoga session, they’d be looking at a $200 price tag for an hour session.

And, fun fact for those Hills fans out there, this resort is the location where Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter had a wedding celebration in June 2018. Though a source later shared that the duo, who called it quits over the summer, were never legally married.