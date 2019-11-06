Govt likely to give control of CDA to Islamabad mayor

For a long time it was under discussion to restructure the Capital Development Authority (CDA) because of the increasing pressure to improve its performance with the increase of population of the federal capital.

Sources said that according to reports presented and discussions in the cabinet, the government has agreed that the CDA will be brought under the mayor’s control in the future. Sources said that in the last meeting of Cabinet, a report was given by the Dr Ishrat Hussain, CDA and Interior ministry it was discussed in detail and approved in principally.

During the briefing, it was said that a new improved system of management to be introduced in Islamabad within 3 months. Interim arrangements will be made to run the affairs of organization through a non-executive CDA Board till laws are amended and improved.

Cabinet was informed that the Chief Executive of the CDA will be taken from private sector through proper advertisement and transparent selection process where as was rights of CDA and MCI officers will be safe guarded and protected.

The cabinet was told during the briefing that the CDA management and policy would be kept separate so that the institution’s performance could improve and provide the best facilities to the citizens of the federal capital.

CDA will initially fund the development of the city under the new dispensation which has deteriorated in last three years. Earlier in the last cabinet meeting Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to present the plan of restructuring CDA for consideration and approval. The object of restructuring is to introduce effective corporate governance model in the organization.