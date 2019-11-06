Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Arrive at Jati Umra Together

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Hospital after 16 days arrived at his residence Jati Umra with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who was discharged on Tuesday from the Services Hospital Lahore, refused to be moved to his residence because his daughter Maryam Nawaz had not been released from the jail despite the submission of surety bonds and passport to the court.

After being released from jail Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz arrived at the Services hospital and accompanied her father to the residence of the Sharif family.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, issued a statement after the discharge of the Nawaz Sharif, saying that an Intensive Care Unit has been set up at the former prime minister’s residence and no one is allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif because doctors have put a ban on people from visiting him.