Karachi’s coastal areas flooded as cyclone Kyarr intensifies

Numerous coastal villages and regions of Karachi were flooded on Monday when a tidal wave raised the sea level along the coastline due to cyclone ‘Kyarr’ intensifying in the Arabian Sea, reports said.

‘Kyarr’ is the ninth super cyclone to have developed in the North Indian Ocean after 2007’s super cyclone ‘Goryu’. As per the weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone has been classified as a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ (VSCS) and is currently around approximately 745 kilometres southwest of Karachi. “The Super Storm Kyarr is likely to move further northwestwards towards Oman coast during next few days. Currently, none of the Pakistan’s coastal areas are under direct threat from this system,” says a press release issued by the PMD.

According to the PMD, the wind intensity, expected to be between 230-265 km, can cause a sandstorm in some cities in Sindh, including Karachi. Some areas in Karachi were reported to be flooded due to a rise in sea level. No damage was reported. Water also made its way through several parts of DHA Golf Club in Phase 8 and as a result, holes 6, 7 and 8 were declared unfit for play. Water also entered Karachi Boat Club in Clifton. Residents based in the coastal localities such as Lath Basti, Rehman Para, Rehri Goth and others have asked for government’s assistance.

The Fishermen Cooperative Society has also placed restrictions on fishing from Wednesday to Friday as the intensity of the storm is expected to gain strength. “Fishermen are advised to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea from Monday. Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (TCWC) of the PMD is regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this tropical cyclone,” the PMD press release added.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to remain on alert to tackle any emergency situation in view of Kyarr. He urged for preparedness to meet any contingency in coastal areas of Balochistan. He also directed the district officers and other staff to remain present at the place of their posting.