Rahbar Committee convener demands PM Khan’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Akram Durrani, the Rahbar Committee Convener, said on Wednesday that the participants of the march had demanded Prime Minister Khan’s resignation and won’t go back without it.

Durrani said that he had neither contacted Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani nor Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. He said that the two had contacted him instead.