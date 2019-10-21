Minor girl sexually abused by school’s watchman

CHARSADDA: A watchman of a government school in Khanmai area of Charsadda has allegedly subjected a girl student of second grade to sexual abuse.

She told her parents that the 32-year-old watchmen of the school had allegedly sexually assaulted her. The child was taken to the district headquarters hospital where doctors confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted and proceeded to treat her internal injuries. Following a complaint from the child’s parents and based on the doctor’s reports, police lodged a FIR against the watchman and included sections of attempt to rape, and crime against a minor and section 376 of PPC.

Police said the accused has been arrested and a case under Section 376 has been filed against him. Police said the accused was arrested within 12 hours of filing of report against him.

An NGO name Sahil working on protecting children from sexual & other abuses said in its report that 729 girls & 575 boys became a victim of child molestation in Pakistan in first 6 months of 2019. Similarly, 378 children were abducted and 12 boys and four girls were killed after sexual assault.