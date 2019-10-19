Japanese PM thanks Pakistan for solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Hagibis

Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, has expressed his gratitude and thanks to President Dr. Arif Alvi, and the people of Pakistan for expressing their sympathies and solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 70 people across the country. Prime Minister Abe, in his twitter message, on Friday said “President Dr. Alvi, thank you for your kindness in expressing sympathy to those who were affected by the typhoon in Japan. We will always remember the solidarity shown by the Pakistani people. We will do our best to recover from the damages caused by the disaster”. Earlier President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message had said that the Pakistani nation stands by the friendly people of Japan and wished the injured speedy recovery.